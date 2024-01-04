Market cap of Invesco Ltd [IVZ] reaches 7.76B – now what?

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] slipped around -0.48 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.27 at the close of the session, down -2.70%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Invesco Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its fourth quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.invesco.com/corporate, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco’s results will be held at 9 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Earnings Releases.

Invesco Ltd stock is now -3.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IVZ Stock saw the intraday high of $17.5248 and lowest of $17.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.56, which means current price is +0.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 4089977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Ltd [IVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $15.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50.

How has IVZ stock performed recently?

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.84, while it was recorded at 17.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd [IVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.85. Invesco Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.25. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $106,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Earnings analysis for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 6.14%.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]

The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.