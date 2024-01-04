Market cap of Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] reaches 5.26M – now what?

Infobird Co Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] closed the trading session at $0.77 on 01/03/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.66, while the highest price level was $1.74. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM that INFOBIRD CO., LTD ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS COOPERATION IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that a new business cooperation in software development of information technology system has been signed.

Recently, Infobird Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Infobird HK”) and a company signed a new business contract, aiming to cooperate in software and IT system development, with a total value of US$1.8 million. The principal business of counterparty is Gig Economy Platform of localized life services. Henceforth, Infobird will intensify the investment in research and development of SaaS systems and software technologies and commit to explore more SaaS technologies applicable scenarios to help clients with business expansion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.58 percent and weekly performance of -15.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -96.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -53.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 518.69K shares, IFBD reached to a volume of 6187225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFBD shares is $1247.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co Ltd is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

IFBD stock trade performance evaluation

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.90. With this latest performance, IFBD shares dropped by -53.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.07 for Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6536, while it was recorded at 1.0761 for the last single week of trading, and 17.7359 for the last 200 days.

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.48 and a Gross Margin at +35.93. Infobird Co Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.29.

Return on Total Capital for IFBD is now -76.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.96. Additionally, IFBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD] managed to generate an average of -$71,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Infobird Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Infobird Co Ltd [IFBD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IFBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IFBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IFBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.