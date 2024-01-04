Market cap of ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] reaches 14.94M – now what?

ABVC BioPharma Inc [NASDAQ: ABVC] jumped around 0.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.93 at the close of the session, up 60.83%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 7:24 AM that ABVC BioPharma and its Subsidiary Receive $460M From AiBtl BioPharma as the First Milestone Payment of Global Licensing Fees.

The Company entered into a definitive global licensing agreement with AiBtl on November 12, 2023, for the Company’s CNS drugs with the indications of MDD (Major Depressive Disorder) and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). According to the terms of the agreement, AiBtl delivered 46M shares to the Company as the first milestone payment. The Company expects AiBtl to achieve the further milestones under the agreement, upon which the Company may receive the remaining licensing fees of up to $7M cash and 5% royalties of net sales, up to $200M. “I am pleased with the progress of ABVC and AiBtl’s collaborative work, which reflects ABVC’s strength to grow and increase cash flow,” said Uttam Patil, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ABVC. He continued, “After this licensing payment, AiBtl becomes a subsidiary of ABVC, which holds 57% of the consolidated shares of AiBtl; accordingly, AiBtl is now also considered a related party.“We believe this milestone payment marks the beginning of ABVC’s revenue generation through licensing deals and opens new avenues that could potentially increase ABVC’s revenue. AiBtl will help ABVC conduct international business development for the MDD and ADHD markets and bridge the partnership with international pharmaceutical companies.”.

ABVC BioPharma Inc stock is now 66.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABVC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.45 and lowest of $1.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.70, which means current price is +65.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, ABVC reached a trading volume of 88142880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABVC shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has ABVC stock performed recently?

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.50. With this latest performance, ABVC shares gained by 44.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.94 for ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2808, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5248 for the last 200 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1558.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.01. ABVC BioPharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1693.50.

Return on Total Capital for ABVC is now -131.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -211.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.88. Additionally, ABVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] managed to generate an average of -$714,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.ABVC BioPharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Insider trade positions for ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]

