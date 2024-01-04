Market Analysts see General Mills, Inc. [GIS] falling to $72. Time to buy?

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE: GIS] traded at a low on 01/03/24, posting a -0.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.73. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that General Mills Reports Fiscal 2024 Second-quarter Results and Updates Full-year Outlook.

Net sales of $5.1 billion were down 2 percent in the second quarter and organic net sales1 were also down 2 percent; on a 2-year compound growth basis, net sales were up 1 percent and organic net sales were up 4 percent.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Operating profit of $812 million was up 2 percent; adjusted operating profit of $989 million increased 13 percent in constant currency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5465074 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Mills, Inc. stands at 1.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $37.90 billion, with 586.60 million shares outstanding and 566.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 5465074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills, Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $68.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills, Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.13, while it was recorded at 65.67 for the last single week of trading, and 73.92 for the last 200 days.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills, Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. General Mills, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 14.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.46. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $76,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.General Mills, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings analysis for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc. go to 7.21%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.