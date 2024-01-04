HSBC Securities slashes price target on American International Group Inc [AIG] – find out why.

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $68.61 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM that AIG Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Common Stock.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced the closing of its secondary offering of shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) common stock. AIG, as the selling stockholder, sold 35 million existing shares of common stock (out of approximately 630 million total shares of common stock outstanding) of Corebridge at a public offering price of $20.50 per share, which included a 30-day option to the underwriter to purchase up to an additional 5.25 million shares. AIG remains a majority shareholder of Corebridge Financial.

The proceeds of the offering to AIG, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses payable by AIG, were approximately $712 million. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.

American International Group Inc represents 734.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $48.17 billion with the latest information. AIG stock price has been found in the range of $68.54 to $69.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 3850146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $75.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.01.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for American International Group Inc [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.75, while it was recorded at 68.04 for the last single week of trading, and 58.65 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.American International Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.87.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 15.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American International Group Inc [AIG]

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.