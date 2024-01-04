Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] Is Currently -8.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Harmonic, Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] price plunged by -8.27 percent to reach at -$1.09. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Harmonic Announces New $160 Million Credit Facility.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has entered into a new five-year, $160 million committed credit agreement (the “Credit Facility”) with a lending syndicate led and arranged by Citibank, N.A., co-led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and includes HSBC and MUFG as additional lenders. The Credit Facility replaces the Company’s existing $25 million line of credit with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

The Credit Facility provides for a $120 million secured revolving loan facility, a $40 million secured delayed draw term loan facility, and an option, subject to certain conditions, to request $100 million or more in additional loan commitments under an accordion feature in the Credit Facility.

A sum of 5323141 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Harmonic, Inc. shares reached a high of $13.045 and dropped to a low of $11.64 until finishing in the latest session at $12.09.

The one-year HLIT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.16. The average equity rating for HLIT stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Harmonic, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic, Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLIT in the course of the last twelve months was 108.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

HLIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmonic, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +48.67. Harmonic, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.51.

Return on Total Capital for HLIT is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, HLIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] managed to generate an average of $21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Harmonic, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HLIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic, Inc. go to 38.90%.

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HLIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HLIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.