Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Rover Group Inc [ROVR] – find out why.

Rover Group Inc [NASDAQ: ROVR] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.87 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Rover Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period.

Acquisition by Blackstone Expected to Close in the First Quarter of 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rover Group Inc stock is now -0.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROVR Stock saw the intraday high of $10.90 and lowest of $10.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.10, which means current price is +0.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, ROVR reached a trading volume of 4979548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rover Group Inc [ROVR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Rover Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROVR in the course of the last twelve months was 90.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

How has ROVR stock performed recently?

Rover Group Inc [ROVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, ROVR shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.76 for Rover Group Inc [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Rover Group Inc [ROVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rover Group Inc [ROVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.38 and a Gross Margin at +72.99. Rover Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.63.

Return on Total Capital for ROVR is now -3.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rover Group Inc [ROVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.09. Additionally, ROVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rover Group Inc [ROVR] managed to generate an average of -$43,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Rover Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Insider trade positions for Rover Group Inc [ROVR]

The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROVR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROVR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.