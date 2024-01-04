For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI], Analyst sees a drop to $17. What next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] closed the trading session at $16.86 on 01/03/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.83, while the highest price level was $17.4812. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM that ZoomInfo Awarded 150 No. 1 Rankings Among its 306 Leader Ratings in G2’s Winter 2024 Reports.

Strengthens Company’s Status as the Top Go-to-Market Solution for Enterprises.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, secured the top spot on 30 grids among its 150 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Winter 2024 Grid® Reports, which calculate customer satisfaction and market presence across more than 1,000 categories.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.82 percent and weekly performance of -10.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, ZI reached to a volume of 4421317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $19.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.49.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.94. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.37, while it was recorded at 18.15 for the last single week of trading, and 20.08 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 8.71%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Institutional Ownership

