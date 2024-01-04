For VF Corp. [VFC], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

VF Corp. [NYSE: VFC] loss -6.11% on the last trading session, reaching $17.51 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that The Vans Pipe Masters Returns to The North Shore.

57 Years of Waffle Prints in The Pipeline Sand.

Vans, the original action sports brand, is proud to present the Vans Pipe Masters December 8 – 20, 2023 on the North Shore of Oahu.

VF Corp. represents 388.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.81 billion with the latest information. VFC stock price has been found in the range of $17.45 to $18.365.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 7405304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VF Corp. [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $18.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for VF Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VF Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 113.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

VF Corp. [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for VF Corp. [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.32, while it was recorded at 18.57 for the last single week of trading, and 19.00 for the last 200 days.

VF Corp. [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VF Corp. [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +51.53. VF Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VF Corp. [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.03. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 236.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VF Corp. [VFC] managed to generate an average of $3,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.VF Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

VF Corp. [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VF Corp. go to 0.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VF Corp. [VFC]

The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.