For Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: DYN] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.7272 during the day while it closed the day at $14.77. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:25 PM that Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 16.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DYN stock has inclined by 70.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.42% and gained 11.05% year-on date.

The market cap for DYN stock reached $906.58 million, with 55.64 million shares outstanding and 31.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 660.73K shares, DYN reached a trading volume of 20609644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYN shares is $31.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dyne Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

DYN stock trade performance evaluation

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.76. With this latest performance, DYN shares gained by 31.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.27 for Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 13.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DYN is now -50.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.08. Additionally, DYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,366,659 per employee.Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.67 and a Current Ratio set at 5.67.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc [DYN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DYN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DYN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.