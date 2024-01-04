Expedia Group Inc [NASDAQ: EXPE] plunged by -$3.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $148.47 during the day while it closed the day at $144.99. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 10:42 AM that NAME A MOOSE AFTER YOUR MOM? YES, YOU CANADA.

Expedia, Destination Canada and Canadian Chef Matty Matheson Invite Americans to Become a Part of Canadian Culture, Literally.

On December 14, the First Travelers to Book on YesYouCanada.com Get to Name Something Iconically Canadian.

Expedia Group Inc stock has also loss -5.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPE stock has inclined by 46.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.99% and lost -4.48% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPE stock reached $20.13 billion, with 147.76 million shares outstanding and 132.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 3939812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $143.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.22, while it was recorded at 150.41 for the last single week of trading, and 109.90 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +79.01. Expedia Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for EXPE is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.99. Additionally, EXPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] managed to generate an average of $21,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Expedia Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc go to 24.70%.

Expedia Group Inc [EXPE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.