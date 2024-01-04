Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] Stock trading around $23.01 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: EDR] traded at a low on 01/03/24, posting a -1.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.01. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Endeavor Announces Q4 2023 Cash Dividend.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend in an aggregate amount of approximately $27 million. The dividend to Endeavor’s Class A common stockholders, following the distribution from Endeavor Operating Company to the Company, will be $0.06 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 29, 2023 to Class A common stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Endeavor based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in our debt agreements and legal requirements and other factors that Endeavor deems relevant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4258789 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stands at 1.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for EDR stock reached $6.91 billion, with 290.54 million shares outstanding and 190.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 4258789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $30.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

How has EDR stock performed recently?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, EDR shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.50, while it was recorded at 23.55 for the last single week of trading, and 23.02 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.45.

Return on Total Capital for EDR is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.71. Additionally, EDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] managed to generate an average of $11,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Earnings analysis for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc go to 26.20%.

Insider trade positions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]

The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.