E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] is -63.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: EJH] plunged by -$2.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.80 during the day while it closed the day at $1.48. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Signs New Property Cleaning Contracts with a Total Value of Over RMB 19 Million in the 4th Quarter of 2023.

E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, today announced that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company signed 27 new greening maintenance and community cleaning care contracts in Fujian Province, including “Fuzhou Longhu Tianxian Project”, “Fuzhou Tianpu County Project”, “Xiamen New One City Project”, “Xiamen WoFeng Xinjing Project”, and “Xiamen Jingcheng Original Project”, with an aggregate amount of more than RMB19 million.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “eHome has a professional service team. Through years of accumulation, the company has formed distinctive features and significant advantages in personnel, mechanical equipment, technology and management experience. The newly signed project is a reflection of the company’s comprehensive strength, as well as full trust and affirmation of the company’s professional ability, service level and corporate strength, which is conducive to enhancing the company’s comprehensive competitiveness in the market, and at the same time, it will also add to eHome’s performance in 2023. Looking forward to 2024, the company will continue to uphold the service concept of ‘solving each and every customer’s problem with heart and soul’, continuously improve its core competitiveness, complete the project services with high standards, high requirements, high quality and high efficiency, and actively expand other projects, ensure high quality services with firm confidence and sincere cooperation, and continuously improve customer satisfaction.”.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stock has also loss -64.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EJH stock has inclined by 29.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.57% and lost -63.00% year-on date.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $22.08 million, with 14.92 million shares outstanding and 14.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 11408617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -64.85. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -64.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.62 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.16. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.24.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now -27.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.49. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] managed to generate an average of -$66,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.45 and a Current Ratio set at 6.55.

