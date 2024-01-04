Deutsche Bank slashes price target on DoorDash Inc [DASH] – find out why.

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] slipped around -2.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $93.77 at the close of the session, down -2.79%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM that Decade Delivered: DoorDash’s Dash From the Past 2023 Trend Report and a Look Back at Ten Years of Deliveries.

2023 was all about milestones. While DoorDash celebrated its 10th anniversary and a decade of empowering local communities, we know our customers celebrated special moments, too. Whether it was a birthday, graduation, holiday, game day or just because – this year, customers celebrated the moments that mattered. From serving up the best of your local neighborhood cuisine to coming in clutch with the perfect gift that you definitely didn’t forget about, no matter how big or small these moments were, DoorDash was there to make sure you have everything you need.

DoorDash Inc stock is now -5.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DASH Stock saw the intraday high of $95.83 and lowest of $93.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 103.98, which means current price is +0.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 3617216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoorDash Inc [DASH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $100.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 42.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

How has DASH stock performed recently?

DoorDash Inc [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.39, while it was recorded at 98.00 for the last single week of trading, and 78.08 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$81,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Insider trade positions for DoorDash Inc [DASH]

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.