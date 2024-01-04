Cronos Group Inc [CRON] Is Currently 1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cronos Group Inc [NASDAQ: CRON] gained 1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $2.14 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Premium Cannabis Brand Lord Jones® Launches Live Resin Vapes.

“We’re excited to introduce the latest addition to the evolving Lord Jones® lineup with premium live resin vapes. The Lord Jones® brand epitomizes excellence, and we take pride in bringing exceptional products to market that showcase our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation,” said Mike Gorenstein, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. “This launch marks a significant step in further establishing the Lord Jones® brand as one that represents quality and artistry, and we look forward to launching more breakthrough products in 2024.”.

Cronos Group Inc represents 380.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $815.58 million with the latest information. CRON stock price has been found in the range of $2.07 to $2.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 4922809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cronos Group Inc [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for CRON stock

Cronos Group Inc [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Cronos Group Inc [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc [CRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.23 and a Gross Margin at +6.47. Cronos Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$491,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Cronos Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.86 and a Current Ratio set at 30.03.

Cronos Group Inc [CRON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc go to 45.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cronos Group Inc [CRON]

The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.