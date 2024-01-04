CRH Plc [CRH] Revenue clocked in at $33.86 billion, down -4.08% YTD: What’s Next?

CRH Plc [NYSE: CRH] loss -2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $66.34 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Oldcastle APG Acquires Waupaca Northwoods’ Nampa Facility.

Premier outdoor living solutions provider enters soils, barks, mulches and decorative stone market in the Western United States.

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, announced it has acquired the Waupaca Northwoods facility in Nampa, Idaho, a manufacturer of soils, barks, mulches and decorative stone products. The Nampa facility is a welcome addition to APG’s Lawn & Garden business, supporting its expansion into the Western United States and providing a regional foothold for future growth.

CRH Plc represents 789.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.36 billion with the latest information. CRH stock price has been found in the range of $65.91 to $66.845.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, CRH reached a trading volume of 3987019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CRH Plc [CRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRH shares is $74.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CRH Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRH Plc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for CRH stock

CRH Plc [CRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, CRH shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for CRH Plc [CRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.84, while it was recorded at 68.35 for the last single week of trading, and 55.54 for the last 200 days.

CRH Plc [CRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRH Plc [CRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.02 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. CRH Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for CRH is now 12.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRH Plc [CRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.50. Additionally, CRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRH Plc [CRH] managed to generate an average of $35,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.CRH Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

CRH Plc [CRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH Plc go to 13.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CRH Plc [CRH]

The top three institutional holders of CRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.