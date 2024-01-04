Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $27

Cousins Properties Inc. [NYSE: CUZ] traded at a low on 01/03/24, posting a -3.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.88. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cousins Properties Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2023 Common Stock Dividend.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on January 16, 2024 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4032325 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cousins Properties Inc. stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.68%.

The market cap for CUZ stock reached $3.62 billion, with 151.46 million shares outstanding and 150.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, CUZ reached a trading volume of 4032325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $25.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUZ in the course of the last twelve months was 33.06.

How has CUZ stock performed recently?

Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, CUZ shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.06, while it was recorded at 24.45 for the last single week of trading, and 21.40 for the last 200 days.

Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Cousins Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for CUZ is now 2.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.75. Additionally, CUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] managed to generate an average of $583,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]

The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CUZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CUZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.