China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU] moved down -4.39: Why It’s Important

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: CLEU] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, down -4.39%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited to Hold 2023 Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2023.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal,” the “Company,” or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, announced today that it would hold its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at 7th Floor, Building 5, No. 2 Zhenxing Road, Changping District, Beijing 102299, People’s Republic of China on November 30, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (China Standard Time) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the proposed resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the AGM (the “Proposed Resolutions”). The notice of the AGM and the form of proxy for the AGM are available on the Company’s website at http://ir.chinaliberal.com/. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of ordinary shares vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Holders of record of shares at the close of business in the Cayman Islands on November 7, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the AGM. Holders of record of shares on the record date are entitled to one vote per share at the AGM on all proposals considered at the meeting. If you own ordinary shares of the Company, you may vote by proxy or in person at the AGM.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd stock is now -4.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLEU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1903 and lowest of $0.171 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.72, which means current price is +0.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 295.48K shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 8348718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has CLEU stock performed recently?

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.82. With this latest performance, CLEU shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1784, while it was recorded at 0.1687 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6608 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.94 and a Gross Margin at +51.75. China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.56.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now -2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.61. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU] managed to generate an average of -$4,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Insider trade positions for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU]

The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLEU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLEU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.