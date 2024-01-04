Blackstone Inc [BX] moved down -4.62: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] traded at a low on 01/03/24, posting a -4.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $122.35. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM that Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, CPP Investments and Rialto Capital Acquire a 20% Equity Stake in a Venture Holding Approximately $17 Billion Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio of Former Signature Bank.

Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (“BREDS”), Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) through its subsidiary CPPIB Credit Investments III Inc., and funds affiliated with Rialto Capital (“Rialto”) today announced that they have entered into a newly formed joint venture with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and acquired a 20% equity stake for $1.2 billion in the venture which holds a $16.8 billion senior mortgage loan portfolio retained in receivership following the failure of Signature Bank. The FDIC is maintaining an 80% ownership stake in the venture and provided financing equal to 50% of the venture’s value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5303052 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blackstone Inc stands at 2.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.77%.

The market cap for BX stock reached $147.99 billion, with 710.28 million shares outstanding and 703.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 5303052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Inc [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $113.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-04-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 111.44.

How has BX stock performed recently?

Blackstone Inc [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.32, while it was recorded at 129.46 for the last single week of trading, and 99.16 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 5.71%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Inc [BX]

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.