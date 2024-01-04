Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] Stock trading around $31.97 per share: What’s Next?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] gained 3.10% or 0.96 points to close at $31.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6018968 shares. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $450.0 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered offering of 15,790,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), offered at a price of $28.50 per share, before underwriting discounts. The offering is expected to close on or about January 5, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Gross offering proceeds will be approximately $450.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Jefferies, BofA Securities and TD Cowen are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering. Arrowhead intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for research and development, general corporate expenses and working capital needs.

It opened the trading session at $32.65, the shares rose to $34.305 and dropped to $31.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARWR points out that the company has recorded -9.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ARWR reached to a volume of 6018968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARWR shares is $53.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

Trading performance analysis for ARWR stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, ARWR shares gained by 37.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.04 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.00, while it was recorded at 31.12 for the last single week of trading, and 30.24 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.81. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.27.

Return on Total Capital for ARWR is now -35.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.33. Additionally, ARWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] managed to generate an average of -$391,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 341.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.98 and a Current Ratio set at 3.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.33%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]

The top three institutional holders of ARWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.