APi Group Corporation [APG] Revenue clocked in at $6.87 billion, down -11.30% YTD: What’s Next?

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] slipped around -2.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.69 at the close of the session, down -6.66%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM that APi Group Announces Debt Paydown.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APi” or the “Company”), a global, market-leading business services provider of life safety, security and specialty services, today announced that the Company has recently paid down an additional $175 million on its Term Loan due 2026, leaving $330 million outstanding. APi has repaid a total of $475 million of debt year to date and expects to end 2023 below its targeted net leverage ratio of 2.5x.

Kevin Krumm, APi’s Chief Financial Officer stated: “The recent paydown of debt represents another step forward on our path to reducing leverage and strengthening our balance sheet, while returning to bolt-on M&A in 2023. As we look forward to 2024, we expect to grow our adjusted free cash flow and to improve our free cash flow conversion providing us with a significant opportunity for value enhancing capital deployment with our advantageous balance sheet.”.

APi Group Corporation stock is now -11.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APG Stock saw the intraday high of $31.53 and lowest of $30.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.92, which means current price is +0.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, APG reached a trading volume of 5882302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about APi Group Corporation [APG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APG shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APG stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for APG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

How has APG stock performed recently?

APi Group Corporation [APG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.53. With this latest performance, APG shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for APi Group Corporation [APG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.93, while it was recorded at 33.54 for the last single week of trading, and 26.37 for the last 200 days.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APi Group Corporation [APG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.24. APi Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.11.

Return on Total Capital for APG is now 3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APi Group Corporation [APG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.56. Additionally, APG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APi Group Corporation [APG] managed to generate an average of $2,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.APi Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for APi Group Corporation [APG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APi Group Corporation go to 15.95%.

Insider trade positions for APi Group Corporation [APG]

The top three institutional holders of APG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.