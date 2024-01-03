why Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $113.92

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] slipped around -2.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $93.67 at the close of the session, down -2.44%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Strategic Organizing Center Comments on Starbucks’ Recent Efforts to Reframe its Track Record of Human Capital Mismanagement.

Believes Starbucks’ series of labor-related promises and governance reforms represent a clear acknowledgment that change is needed and that the Board’s oversight of human capital strategy must improve.

SOC recently nominated three independent candidates for the Starbucks Board with relevant experience to enhance human capital management practices, facilitate constructive outcomes for labor issues and oversee engagement with policymakers and regulators.

Starbucks Corp. stock is now -2.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBUX Stock saw the intraday high of $95.95 and lowest of $93.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.48, which means current price is +0.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 8822181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $113.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.64, while it was recorded at 95.31 for the last single week of trading, and 99.71 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.95 and a Gross Margin at +21.74. Starbucks Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.47.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 33.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 17.11%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.