why Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.27

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] gained 2.75% or 2.23 points to close at $83.24 with a heavy trading volume of 7009771 shares. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Gilead Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

It opened the trading session at $80.91, the shares rose to $83.756 and dropped to $80.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GILD points out that the company has recorded 8.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, GILD reached to a volume of 7009771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $89.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GILD stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.28, while it was recorded at 81.14 for the last single week of trading, and 78.27 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.79. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $270,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. go to 4.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GILD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.