Wall Street Analyst Resumed ADT Inc [ADT]. What else is Wall St. saying

ADT Inc [NYSE: ADT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.26%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM that ADT Announces Departure of Ken Porpora, Chief Financial Officer.

Jeff Likosar, President, Corporate Development and Chief Transformation Officer, will serve as the interim CFO. Likosar previously served as the company’s CFO from 2017 to 2022. ADT has begun the external search process of evaluating CFO candidates.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, ADT stock dropped by -23.89%. The one-year ADT Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.05. The average equity rating for ADT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.46 billion, with 862.10 million shares outstanding and 317.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ADT stock reached a trading volume of 4980466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADT Inc [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

ADT Stock Performance Analysis:

ADT Inc [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for ADT Inc [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADT Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.44 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. ADT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.53. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc [ADT] managed to generate an average of $7,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.ADT Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

ADT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc go to 3.90%.

ADT Inc [ADT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.