Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: NGM] closed the trading session at $1.25 on 01/02/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.01, while the highest price level was $1.39. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM that NGM Bio Presents Positive Phase 2b Results from the ALPINE 4 Trial of Aldafermin in Patients with Compensated Cirrhosis (F4) Due to NASH at AASLD The Liver Meeting®.

–As previously reported, the ALPINE 4 study met its primary endpoint, with aldafermin 3 mg demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) score compared to placebo after 48 weeks of treatment–.

–ELF, an FDA-approved non-invasive blood test, can be used to predict liver-related events in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and compensated cirrhosis–.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.52 percent and weekly performance of 42.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 67.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 481.47K shares, NGM reached to a volume of 23471463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGM shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

NGM stock trade performance evaluation

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.24. With this latest performance, NGM shares gained by 67.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8042, while it was recorded at 0.9609 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2560 for the last 200 days.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.45 and a Gross Margin at +89.19. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.98.

Return on Total Capital for NGM is now -54.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, NGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] managed to generate an average of -$680,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.92 and a Current Ratio set at 7.92.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.