Sunpower Corp [SPWR] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $4

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] closed the trading session at $4.88 on 01/02/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.73, while the highest price level was $5.325. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 5:05 PM that SunPower Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) received on November 22, 2023, a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.04 percent and weekly performance of 9.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 6556108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunpower Corp [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.42. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunpower Corp [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.52 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Sunpower Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.38.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.68. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $19,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.