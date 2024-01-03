Stifel lifts Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertex Energy Inc [NASDAQ: VTNR] plunged by -$0.96 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.24 during the day while it closed the day at $2.43. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Vertex Energy Amends Existing Term Loan Agreement.

Amended term loan provides for an incremental $50.0 million of liquidity on balance sheet.

Additional financing is expected to provide strategic flexibility around potential transaction opportunities.

Vertex Energy Inc stock has also loss -34.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTNR stock has declined by -44.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.43% and lost -28.32% year-on date.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $227.23 million, with 93.51 million shares outstanding and 84.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 14919523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

VTNR stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.15. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -28.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.25 for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.47. Vertex Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now 38.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.48. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.48.Vertex Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VTNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VTNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.