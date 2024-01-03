RTX Corp [RTX] Is Currently 1.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.39%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:15 PM that RTX to release fourth quarter results on Jan. 23, 2024.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) will issue its fourth quarter 2023 earnings Tuesday, Jan. 23, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company’s website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available for downloading prior to the call.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock dropped by -15.06%. The one-year RTX Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.71. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.54 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.98M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 9881037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RTX Corp [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $88.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corp is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

RTX Corp [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.32 for RTX Corp [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.15, while it was recorded at 84.35 for the last single week of trading, and 88.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RTX Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTX Corp [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. RTX Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RTX Corp [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RTX Corp [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.RTX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 11.17%.

RTX Corp [RTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.