Realty Income Corp. [O] moved up 2.00: Why It’s Important

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] gained 2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $58.57 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Realty Income Commences Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the commencement of offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted notes of the following series issued by Spirit Realty, L.P. (“Spirit”), for notes to be issued by Realty Income as described below (collectively, the “Realty Notes”). A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the issuance of the Realty Notes was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 19, 2023, but has not yet been declared effective.

4.450% Notes due 2026 issued by Spirit for up to an aggregate principal amount of $300 million of new 4.450% Notes due 2026 issued by Realty Income;.

Realty Income Corp. represents 723.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.40 billion with the latest information. O stock price has been found in the range of $57.01 to $58.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, O reached a trading volume of 5724131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corp. [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $61.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 15.41.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corp. [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.29, while it was recorded at 58.05 for the last single week of trading, and 57.23 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp. [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corp. [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corp. [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Realty Income Corp. [O]

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.