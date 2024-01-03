Polished.com Inc [POL] is 52.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Polished.com Inc [AMEX: POL] price surged by 52.24 percent to reach at $3.15. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Polished.com Acknowledges Recent Trading Activity.

Polished.com Inc. (the “Company” or “Polished”) (NYSE American: POL) today released the following statement regarding recent market activity in the Company’s stock:.

In view of the unusual market activity in the Company’s stock, the New York Stock Exchange contacted the Company in accordance with the NYSE’s usual practice. The Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations that would account for the recent increase in the share price and trading volume of the Company’s stock.

A sum of 18935778 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.68M shares. Polished.com Inc shares reached a high of $13.00 and dropped to a low of $5.65 until finishing in the latest session at $9.18.

The one-year POL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.64. The average equity rating for POL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Polished.com Inc [POL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polished.com Inc is set at 1.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20.

POL Stock Performance Analysis:

Polished.com Inc [POL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.20. With this latest performance, POL shares gained by 646.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.66 for Polished.com Inc [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 13.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polished.com Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for POL is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polished.com Inc [POL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.10. Additionally, POL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Polished.com Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Polished.com Inc [POL] Institutonal Ownership Details

