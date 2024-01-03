Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] is 4.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 4.79% on the last trading session, reaching $5.03 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novavax’s Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Emergency Use Authorization in Taiwan.

Novavax’s updated vaccine will be available at vaccination centers across Taiwan.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Nuvaxovid™ XBB.1.5 dispersion for injection COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) (NVX-CoV2601) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.

Novavax, Inc. represents 118.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $597.51 million with the latest information. NVAX stock price has been found in the range of $4.77 to $5.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 13456583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax, Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.