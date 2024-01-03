Nike, Inc. [NKE] stock Downgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $104

Nike, Inc. [NYSE: NKE] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $106.55 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2024 financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2023.

Second quarter revenues were $13.4 billion, up 1 percent on a reported basis compared to the prior year and down 1 percent on a currency-neutral basis*.

Nike, Inc. represents 1.23 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $162.17 billion with the latest information. NKE stock price has been found in the range of $106.45 to $107.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 9252516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nike, Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $123.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nike, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nike, Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 36.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for NKE stock

Nike, Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Nike, Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.88, while it was recorded at 107.82 for the last single week of trading, and 109.67 for the last 200 days.

Nike, Inc. [NKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nike, Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.38 and a Gross Margin at +42.36. Nike, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 19.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nike, Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.72. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nike, Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $60,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Nike, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

Nike, Inc. [NKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nike, Inc. go to 14.17%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nike, Inc. [NKE]

The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.