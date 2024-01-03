Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] – find out why.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [NYSE: OXY] gained 0.57% on the last trading session, reaching $60.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Occidental to Acquire CrownRock, Strengthening its U.S. Onshore Portfolio with Premier Permian Basin Assets.

Acquisition, valued at approximately $12.0 billion, generates immediate free cash flow accretion.

CrownRock’s well-positioned assets expand Occidental’s scale in the Midland Basin.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. represents 899.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.70 billion with the latest information. OXY stock price has been found in the range of $59.895 to $60.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.99M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 7443399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $68.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.32, while it was recorded at 60.44 for the last single week of trading, and 61.25 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 26.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.02. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY] managed to generate an average of $1,104,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corp. [OXY]

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.