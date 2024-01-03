Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] moved up 3.03: Why It’s Important

Meta Materials Inc [NASDAQ: MMAT] price surged by 3.03 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Meta Materials Announces Proposed Class Actions Settlement.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced a proposed settlement in two class action cases, following a successful mediation.

As previously disclosed, both a consolidated securities class action lawsuit, captioned In re Meta Materials Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 1:21-cv-07203, pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York (“Federal Class Action”), and a breach of fiduciary duty class action lawsuit, captioned Denton v. Palikaras, et al., No. A-23-878134-C, pending in the Eight Judicial District Court Clark County, Nevada (“Nevada Class Action”) were filed against the Company and certain of our former officers and directors.

A sum of 6279988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.88M shares. Meta Materials Inc shares reached a high of $0.0719 and dropped to a low of $0.0652 until finishing in the latest session at $0.07.

The one-year MMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.33. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -27.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0924, while it was recorded at 0.0687 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2074 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -22.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$693,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

