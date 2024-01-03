Market cap of Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] reaches 2.20B – now what?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] price plunged by -3.03 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that CHRIS BRUZZO JOINS PELOTON BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Jonathan Mildenhall to Step Down.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) today announced the appointment of Chris Bruzzo as a member of the Board of Directors, effective today. Bruzzo, a proven leader with more than two decades of experience working for global consumer brands, brings extensive knowledge in marketing, brand management, digital strategy, communications, retail, and interactive entertainment. Current Board member Jonathan Mildenhall will simultaneously step down from his role to focus on his expanding professional responsibilities.

A sum of 9161051 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.89M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc shares reached a high of $6.49 and dropped to a low of $6.00 until finishing in the latest session at $6.09.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.23. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +30.52. Peloton Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.06.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -847.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.12. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$201,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.