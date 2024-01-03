Market cap of Oracle Corp. [ORCL] reaches 286.05B – now what?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] plunged by -$1.37 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $104.68 during the day while it closed the day at $104.06. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that North Memorial Health Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Boost Efficiency.

Leading health system and services provider consolidates finance, supply chain, and HR processes in the cloud to help reduce costs and enhance the employee and patient experience.

North Memorial Health has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support its mission of helping patients achieve their best health. With Oracle Fusion Applications, North Memorial Health will be able to unify and streamline finance, supply chain, and HR processes to help improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the employee and patient experience.

Oracle Corp. stock has also loss -2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCL stock has declined by -2.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.17% and lost -1.30% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $286.05 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.59 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 8617335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $124.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -10.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.24, while it was recorded at 105.57 for the last single week of trading, and 108.30 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp. [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corp. [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.68%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.