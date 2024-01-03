Market cap of Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] reaches 12.43M – now what?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] closed the trading session at $0.23 on 01/02/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.16, while the highest price level was $0.26. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kelso Technologies Inc. Receives Notice of Non-Compliance From NYSE American.

The Notice further stated that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its common shares or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the NYSE American determined to be no later than June 12, 2024. The NYSE American can take accelerated delisting action in the event that the Company’s common shares trade at levels deemed to be abnormally low.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.17 percent and weekly performance of 58.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 126.24K shares, KIQ reached to a volume of 8468926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

KIQ stock trade performance evaluation

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.08. With this latest performance, KIQ shares gained by 43.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.38 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1655, while it was recorded at 0.1741 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2375 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.02 and a Gross Margin at +36.44. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now -12.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] managed to generate an average of -$46,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Kelso Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Institutional Ownership

