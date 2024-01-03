Market cap of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] reaches 62.79M – now what?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CDIO] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.56 during the day while it closed the day at $3.06. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 8:31 AM that American Medical Association (AMA) Grants Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc.’s AI-Powered Coronary Heart Disease Detection Test, PrecisionCHD, a Dedicated CPT PLA Reimbursement Code.

Obtaining a CPT PLA code marks a key milestone in securing reimbursement from federal and private payers for, and expanding access to the innovative PrecisionCHD test powered by AI and epigenetics.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDIO), an AI-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has assigned a dedicated Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) Proprietary Laboratory Analysis (PLA), 0440U, for the company’s AI-driven coronary heart disease (CHD) detection test, PrecisionCHD. Receipt of this new CPT PLA code, which will be effective on April 1, 2024, is a significant step toward payer billing and payment, facilitating broader adoption of the first and only integrated genetic-epigenetic diagnostic blood test for CHD.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc stock has also gained 34.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDIO stock has inclined by 800.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 155.00% and gained 22.89% year-on date.

The market cap for CDIO stock reached $62.79 million, with 20.52 million shares outstanding and 16.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.17M shares, CDIO reached a trading volume of 17578056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6279.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

CDIO stock trade performance evaluation

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.80. With this latest performance, CDIO shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.25 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.43, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 1.45 for the last 200 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -478784.32 and a Gross Margin at -1584.21. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -490630.00.

Return on Total Capital for CDIO is now -12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, CDIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] managed to generate an average of -$582,623 per employee.Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: Institutional Ownership

