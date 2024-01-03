Market Analysts see VICI Properties Inc [VICI] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

VICI Properties Inc [NYSE: VICI] gained 2.45% or 0.78 points to close at $32.66 with a heavy trading volume of 5871891 shares. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on Benzinga’s Real Estate Webinar.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on Benzinga’s webinar titled “Real Estate Reimagined: Capitalizing on Unique Opportunities in a Changing Market” on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Mr. Pitoniak discussed the experiential real estate landscape as well as 2024 outlook. Click here to view the appearance.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $31.79, the shares rose to $32.68 and dropped to $31.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded 2.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 5871891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.17.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.30 for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.59, while it was recorded at 32.04 for the last single week of trading, and 30.86 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.90 and a Gross Margin at +99.01. VICI Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.97.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.42. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc [VICI] managed to generate an average of $48,592,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 192.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc go to 6.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VICI Properties Inc [VICI]

The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VICI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.