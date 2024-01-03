Market Analysts see PNM Resources Inc [PNM] gaining to $50.30. Time to buy?

PNM Resources Inc [NYSE: PNM] closed the trading session at $39.11 on 01/02/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.53, while the highest price level was $39.35. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 1:00 AM that PNM Resources Announces Avangrid Termination of Merger Agreement, Schedules Financial Update.

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) announces the termination of its merger agreement with Avangrid. While the PNM Resources Board of Directors approved an extension, it was not accepted by Avangrid and Avangrid terminated the merger.

“We are greatly disappointed with Avangrid’s decision to terminate the merger agreement and its proposed benefits to our customers, communities and shareholders,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. “As we move forward, our strategic plans remain focused on the infrastructure investments necessary to meet the future energy needs of our customers and communities. We look to build upon our strong track record of delivering financial results and continue to target long-term earnings growth of 5%.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.99 percent and weekly performance of -6.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 607.36K shares, PNM reached to a volume of 11202707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PNM Resources Inc [PNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNM shares is $48.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PNM Resources Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNM Resources Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

PNM stock trade performance evaluation

PNM Resources Inc [PNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, PNM shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.30 for PNM Resources Inc [PNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.46, while it was recorded at 41.18 for the last single week of trading, and 45.03 for the last 200 days.

PNM Resources Inc [PNM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PNM Resources Inc [PNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. PNM Resources Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for PNM is now 6.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PNM Resources Inc [PNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.37. Additionally, PNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PNM Resources Inc [PNM] managed to generate an average of $110,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.PNM Resources Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PNM Resources Inc [PNM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNM Resources Inc go to 4.50%.

PNM Resources Inc [PNM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PNM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PNM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.