Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [LBPH] gain 316.25% so far this year. What now?

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: LBPH] closed the trading session at $25.10 on 01/02/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.20, while the highest price level was $25.8199. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell $150 million of shares of its voting common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, Longboard expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional approximately $22.5 million of shares of voting common stock. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Cantor and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, and Wedbush PacGrow and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the proposed offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 316.25 percent and weekly performance of 318.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 257.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 567.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 412.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 79.74K shares, LBPH reached to a volume of 45025653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [LBPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBPH shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

LBPH stock trade performance evaluation

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [LBPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 318.33. With this latest performance, LBPH shares gained by 567.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 257.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 665.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 95.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 93.90 for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [LBPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [LBPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LBPH is now -53.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [LBPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.20. Additionally, LBPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [LBPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,667 per employee.Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.69 and a Current Ratio set at 8.69.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc [LBPH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LBPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LBPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LBPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.