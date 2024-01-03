Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] Revenue clocked in at $8.57 billion, up 4.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] jumped around 2.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $51.33 at the close of the session, up 4.31%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM that HBCU Students Reflect on the Inaugural Sands Hospitality Immersion Program.

Las Vegas Sands

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Las Vegas Sands Corp stock is now 4.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LVS Stock saw the intraday high of $51.44 and lowest of $48.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.58, which means current price is +5.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 7474839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $64.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

How has LVS stock performed recently?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.89, while it was recorded at 49.44 for the last single week of trading, and 53.54 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.94.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now -4.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.08. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 363.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.