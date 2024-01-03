JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is 1.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] jumped around 1.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $172.08 at the close of the session, up 1.16%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that J.P. Morgan Asset Management appoints a new member for Canada Advisor Business Jay Rana joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Canada.

– J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Canada, today, announced that Jay Rana will be joining the newly formed Canada Advisor Business, effective January 1, 2024.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

In this new role, he will be responsible for bringing J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s industry leading global alternative investment capabilities to financial advisors across the country, maintaining relationships and assisting clients in understanding the firm’s investment solutions.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now 1.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $172.17 and lowest of $168.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 170.69, which means current price is +1.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 9969478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $175.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.81 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.69, while it was recorded at 170.05 for the last single week of trading, and 145.49 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 2.70%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.