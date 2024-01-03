JP Morgan slashes price target on Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] – find out why.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [NYSE: FCX] slipped around -0.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $42.09 at the close of the session, down -1.13%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Freeport-McMoRan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common Stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX’s common stock payable on February 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 12, 2024. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX’s performance-based payout framework. The payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board, which will consider FCX’s financial results, cash requirements, global economic conditions and other factors it deems relevant.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Freeport-McMoRan Inc stock is now -1.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCX Stock saw the intraday high of $42.54 and lowest of $41.755 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.46, which means current price is +0.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.31M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 9620389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $45.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 116.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

How has FCX stock performed recently?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.24, while it was recorded at 42.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.46 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.36 and a Gross Margin at +34.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.41. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX] managed to generate an average of $135,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc [FCX]

The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FCX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FCX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.