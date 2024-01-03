Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] moved down -0.97: Why It’s Important

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.60%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Johnson Controls Shows How Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud Computing Rapidly Transforming the Future of Smart Buildings.

The pressure to meet global climate targets has never been greater and with buildings accounting for 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, there is an urgent need to advance sustainable building technology to help enterprises meet net zero goals while accommodating for continued growth. “The Smart Building of the Future,” a new paper from Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) outlines how smart buildings equipped with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud and cybersecurity will help enterprises create a future where our buildings integrate with human and environmental ecosystems. Smart buildings offer a harmonized environment that prioritizes both well-being and sustainability, using technology to adapt and unlock potential, support productivity and drive peak performance of building occupants.

“Never has it been more important for organizations to consider advanced and efficient ways to reduce their carbon footprint – especially in the buildings industry, which is the single largest source of our planet’s greenhouse gas emissions,” said Johnson Controls Chief Technology Officer Vijay Sankaran. “The smart building of the future offers new and more effective ways to help companies meet critical climate goals, reduce costs, enhance daily operations to achieve business growth and improve personalized experiences. When a building ‘comes alive’ with smart technology, all stakeholders benefit from the integrated approach that ultimately creates a healthier, safer and more productive environment.”.

Over the last 12 months, JCI stock dropped by -11.45%. The one-year Johnson Controls International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.39. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 1.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.85 billion, with 680.37 million shares outstanding and 675.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, JCI stock reached a trading volume of 6738460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $65.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.72, while it was recorded at 57.55 for the last single week of trading, and 58.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.52 and a Gross Margin at +33.59. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 10.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.96. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $18,490 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

JCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 12.25%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.