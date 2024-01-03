Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] Revenue clocked in at $0.85 million, up 10.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: INO] price surged by 10.59 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that INOVIO Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

Achieved significant progress with lead product candidate, INO-3107.

Received Breakthrough Therapy designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a potential treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP).

A sum of 7067445 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.56M shares. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $0.60 and dropped to a low of $0.50 until finishing in the latest session at $0.56.

The one-year INO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.0. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $0.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 181.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.03. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 43.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.08 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4048, while it was recorded at 0.5257 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5373 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

INO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 41.50%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.