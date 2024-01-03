Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] moved up 8.31: Why It’s Important

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] gained 8.31% on the last trading session, reaching $9.64 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Hims & Hers Launches Holistic Weight Loss Program to Break the Endless Cycle of Weight Gain and Loss.

Weight Loss by Hims & Hers is designed to help people achieve and maintain their weight-loss goals with personalized and affordable clinical programs that combine medication management, digital tracking tools and customized educational content.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Obesity medicine pioneer Craig Primack, MD, FACP, FAAP, FOMA, joins Hims & Hers as SVP of Weight Management.

Hims & Hers Health Inc represents 200.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.04 billion with the latest information. HIMS stock price has been found in the range of $8.70 to $9.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 5672021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 76.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.76.

Trading performance analysis for HIMS stock

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 9.04 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.00 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Hims & Hers Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -20.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, HIMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$100,888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Hims & Hers Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.03.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]

The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HIMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HIMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.