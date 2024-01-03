fuboTV Inc [FUBO] Revenue clocked in at $1.28 billion, down -0.94% YTD: What’s Next?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] price plunged by -0.94 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 5:10 PM that Fubo Closes Exchange of $205.8 Million Existing 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 for Convertible Senior Secured Notes Due 2029.

Transaction Reduces Fubo’s Debt by $28.3 Million.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it has closed a privately negotiated exchange with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. and certain of its affiliates and related funds (collectively, “Mudrick”), a holder of its 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”) pursuant to which Mudrick exchanged (the “Exchange”) $205,835,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Convertible Notes for $177,506,000 in aggregate principal amount of Fubo’s new convertible senior secured notes due 2029 (the “New Convertible Notes”).

A sum of 8256010 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.61M shares. fuboTV Inc shares reached a high of $3.22 and dropped to a low of $3.04 until finishing in the latest session at $3.15.

The one-year FUBO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.81. The average equity rating for FUBO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

FUBO Stock Performance Analysis:

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into fuboTV Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.83 and a Gross Margin at -8.02. fuboTV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.09.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -43.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.13. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$832,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] Institutonal Ownership Details

