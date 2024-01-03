Fortinet Inc [FTNT] is -1.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fortinet Inc [NASDAQ: FTNT] loss -1.28% or -0.75 points to close at $57.78 with a heavy trading volume of 5826755 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Fortinet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

News Summary Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 6, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

It opened the trading session at $58.10, the shares rose to $58.77 and dropped to $57.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTNT points out that the company has recorded -22.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, FTNT reached to a volume of 5826755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortinet Inc [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $56.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 605.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for FTNT stock

Fortinet Inc [FTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for Fortinet Inc [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.41, while it was recorded at 58.97 for the last single week of trading, and 63.12 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc [FTNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Fortinet Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 72.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $68,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Fortinet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Fortinet Inc [FTNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc go to 16.06%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fortinet Inc [FTNT]

The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FTNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.