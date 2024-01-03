Flex Ltd [FLEX] Is Currently -0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] loss -0.53% or -0.16 points to close at $30.30 with a heavy trading volume of 5714039 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM that FLEX ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE SPIN-OFF OF ITS REMAINING INTEREST IN NEXTRACKER.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced the completion of the spin-off of all of its remaining interest in Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker”) to Flex shareholders on a pro rata basis.

Under the previously disclosed terms of the transaction, Flex shareholders received approximately 0.17 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock for every Flex ordinary share held as of the record date of December 29, 2023, with 74,432,619 shares of Nextracker Class A common stock issued to Flex shareholders in the aggregate. Flex shareholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares.

It opened the trading session at $29.93, the shares rose to $30.54 and dropped to $29.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLEX points out that the company has recorded 9.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 5714039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flex Ltd [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $33.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for FLEX stock

Flex Ltd [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.71, while it was recorded at 30.52 for the last single week of trading, and 25.51 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 13.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $4,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 15.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Flex Ltd [FLEX]

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.